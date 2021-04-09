Millions of Vaccine Doses Given, County Updates Its COVID Numbers: April 9

The Los Angeles County Dept. of Public Health (Public Health) has confirmed 48 new deaths and 752 new cases of COVID-19. To date, Public Health identified 1,224,503 positive cases of COVID-19 across all areas of LA County and a total of 23,431 deaths.

Of the 48 new deaths reported today, Friday, April 9, 19 people who passed away were over the age of 80, 10 people who died were between the ages of 65 and 79, 12 people who died were between the ages of 50 and 64, three people who died were between the ages of 30 and 49, and one person who died was between the ages of 18 and 29. Tragically, one youth under the age of 18 also passed away. Two deaths were reported by the City of Long Beach.

The City of Glendale reports 19,617 cases, the City of La Cañada Flintridge reports 747 cases, Sunland reports 2,262 cases, Tujunga reports 2,883 cases and in the unincorporated portion of Los Angeles County, Angeles National Forest reports 33 cases and La Crescenta-Montrose reports 1,082 cases.

More than 4,715,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered to people across Los Angeles County. Of those vaccinated, 1,652,149 people received second doses and 136,232 people received the single dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

As of April 6, 70.2% of LA County residents 65 and older received at least one dose of the vaccine. In total, 37.1% of the County’s population 18 and older have received at least one dose of vaccine.

Of the nearly 323,000 doses of vaccine the County expects to receive next week, 70% of doses will go to sites located in the most vulnerable communities. Fifty-seven percent of doses are needed for second dose appointments.

“We send our deepest sympathies to the families and friends grieving a loved one lost to COVID-19,”said Barbara Ferrer, PhD, MPH, MEd, director of Public Health. “I encourage those already eligible for COVID-19 vaccination to not delay getting vaccinated. Now that we have expanded eligibility for vaccination to all adults 50 and older, and will soon be expanding to residents age 16 and older, effective April 15, I want to urge all employers to please give your employees time to get vaccinated when it is their turn. We expect a rush for appointments in the coming weeks, and employees will need as much flexibility as possible to get their vaccinations.”

There are 540 people with COVID-19 currently hospitalized and 26% of these people (140) are in the ICU. Testing results are available for more than 6,175,000 individuals with 18% of people testing positive. Today’s daily test positivity rate is 1.3%.

For people to learn information about who is eligible for COVID-19 vaccine in LA.County, how to make an appointment if it is their turn, what verifications are needed to show at the vaccination appointment and much more, visit: www.VaccinateLACounty.com (English) and www.VacunateLosAngeles.com (Spanish). Vaccinations are always free and open to eligible residents and workers regardless of immigration status.

County Reopening Protocols, COVID-19 Surveillance Interactive Dashboard, Roadmap to Recovery, Recovery Dashboard, and additional actions that people can take to protect themselves, their family and their community can be found on the Public Health website, www.publichealth.lacounty.gov.