Deputies Arrest Three Suspects For Vehicle Theft in Three Days in La Cañada Flintridge

On Saturday at 9:20 a.m., Deputies Van Deusen and Aleksanyan were alerted to a stolen vehicle in the area of Hillard Avenue and Foothill Boulevard in La Cañada Flintridge. They searched for the vehicle and found it driving eastbound on Foothill Boulevard from Angeles Crest Highway. They confirmed the vehicle was reported stolen out of LAPD’s Devonshire Division and initiated a traffic stop. The suspects were detained without incident. After being interviewed, both suspects were arrested for taking a vehicle without owner’s consent. They were booked at Crescenta Valley Station.

On April 4 at 6:57 a.m., the CV Station received another Flock Safety alert for a stolen vehicle in the area of Foothill Boulevard from State Route 2. The vehicle was reported stolen out of Fontana on March 29. Deputy Santos found the vehicle parked at La Cañada Boulevard and El Vago Street in La Cañada Flintridge. A single occupant was detained without incident. After a vehicle theft investigation, the suspect was arrested for taking a vehicle without owner’s consent. The suspect was booked at Crescenta Valley Station.

Residents are reminded to always lock their vehicles and keep them in well-lit areas. Never store a spare key inside the vehicle. And while it may be tempting to let a car warm up unattended on a cold morning this allows thieves to easily steal the car. Implementing these tips can help prevent car theft.