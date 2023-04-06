From the Desk of the Publisher

Where Do Those Donations Go?

Earlier this week I headed to Bank of America on Honolulu Avenue. I parked in the back off Broadview Drive and noticed two collection bins for clothes, shoes and toys. The bins were in pretty good shape. Both also had phone numbers on them – so I called.

The number on the pink/purple bin was picked up by someone who said, “Hello.” I identified myself (not as a reporter) and said I was calling regarding the collection bin. The man recovered and quickly responded, “Oh, yes.”

“I was just wondering where the clothes go that are collected in this bin,” I said to him.

“We support hospitals,” he responded.

“So the proceeds benefit hospitals?” I said. “I ask because I’m a reporter and was curious where the collections go.”

“Yes, we support hospitals,” he said again.

Hmmm. I failed to ask how hospitals are supported, what hospitals are supported, what organization collects the donations, etc.

But at least the phone was answered.

Not so with the number on the red collection bin. I called and it rang off the hook – no answering machine, nothing.

I have a big black bag in my car packed with clothes ready to donate. Rather than pop it into one of those bins, though, I think I’ll head over to the Goodwill in Tujunga. They collect donations nearly every day around 10 a.m.

______________________________

Sunday was a stressful day for me. I did a late afternoon grocery shopping at Vons in La Crescenta. While I was unloading my groceries onto the conveyor belt to be charged, I saw my phone ringing (I usually have my phone on the child seat in the cart). I decided to call back after I loaded the bags into my car.

After I got into my car I reached for my phone in my purse but it wasn’t there. Did I throw it into one of the grocery bags? I opened the trunk and methodically went through the bags but no phone. I checked the cart corral to make sure that I didn’t leave my phone in my cart; nope.

I went back into Vons to see if I left it there. It was not at the checkout stand nor had anyone turned it in at customer service.

I figured it was stolen. But I have an iPhone and was able to track my phone to a residence in Sunland-Tujunga. Steve and I headed over there and waited three hours for the police to show up to escort us to the front door. They eventually called and said they wouldn’t be coming after all.

So Steve spoke to one of the residents who said they found the phone in the parking lot at Vons and handed it over. Hurray! One less expense for us and an abundance of gratitude that the phone found its way home.

But from now on, I’m going to be a lot more aware when shopping.