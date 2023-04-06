Firearms Confiscated on Foothill

By Mary O’KEEFE

On Monday between the hours of 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. a search warrant was served in the 2700 block of Foothill Boulevard.

“Six adults, both male and female, were detained and seven firearms were recovered,” said Officer Lopez, Los Angeles Police Dept.

Westbound lanes of Foothill Boulevard from Raymond to La Crescenta avenues were closed for several hours. The taskforce included LAPD, LA Sheriff’s Dept., FBI and Homeland Security.

The investigation is ongoing. CVW will continue to follow this story.