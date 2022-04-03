Missing Boy Found, Reunited with Family

8 pm:

A boy who was missing after separating from his family earlier today in CV Park has been found by rescuers and reunited with his family. No additional details available at this time.

3 pm:

Multiple law enforcement and rescue agencies have converged on CV Park in search of a missing 16 year old boy.

Glendale Police Department seeks the public’s help in locating a missing child: Randall Keaton is a male Black, 16 years old, 5’8 140 lbs. Last seen wearing a beige sweatshirt and gray sweatpants. Last seen: at CV Park, 3901 Dunsmore Avenue at approximately 930 this morning. Anyone with information that can assist in helping find this missing child should call 911 or contact the police.