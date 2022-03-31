Second COVID-19 Booster Available for Adults 50 and Older

By Mary O’KEEFE

A second booster dose of COVID-19 vaccine is now available to eligible residents at County of Los Angeles Public Heath operated vaccination sites beginning yesterday, Wednesday, March 30.

On Tuesday, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration authorized a second booster dose of either the Pfizer-BioNTech or the Moderna COVID-19 vaccines for individuals 50 years of age and older. The booster can be given to individuals at least four months after receiving their first booster dose.

According to the FDA, in addition to those ages 50 and older, the second booster dose of Pfizer-BioNTech may be administered to individuals 12 years of age and older with certain kinds of immunocompromised at least four months after receipt of a first booster dose of any authorized or approved COVID-19 vaccine. These are people who have undergone solid organ transplantation or who are living with conditions that are considered to have an equivalent level of immunocompromised. A second booster dose of Moderna vaccine may be administered at least four months after the first booster of any authorized or approved COVID vaccine to those 18 years of age or older with the same certain kinds of immunocompromised.

“Current evidence suggest some waning of protection over time against serious outcomes from COVID-19 in older and immunocompromised individuals. Based on an analysis of emerging data, a second booster dose of either the Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna COVID-19 vaccine could help increase protection levels for these higher-risk individuals,” said Pete Marks, M.D. Ph. D, director of the FDA’s Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research. “Additionally, the data show that an initial booster dose is critical in helping to protect all adults from potentially severe outcomes of COVID-19. So those who have not received their initial booster dose are strongly encouraged to do so.”

To find possible vaccination centers, visit VaccinateLACounty.com for more information.

Eligible residents can also check with other vaccination sites about the availability of the second booster dose. CVW contacted both Rite Aid and CVS pharmacies and was told it would take some time to prepare for these facilities to be able to administer the second booster and was advised to continue to check the pharmacies’ websites/apps for updates.