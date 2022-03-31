Dine Out Benefits CVIM

A dine out fundraiser benefiting Crescenta Valley Instrumental Music is being held today, Thursday, March 31 at Los Gringos Locos in La Cañada.

From 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., mention CVIM and 15% of proceeds of food and drink will benefit CVIM.

Los Gringos Locos is located at 631 Foothill Blvd. in La Cañada.

Rosemont Preserve Open Gate Morning

An “open gate” event is taking place at the Rosemont Preserve on Saturday morning, April 2. This is a chance for residents to visit the Preserve and wander the trail at their own pace and enjoy the tranquil setting, the wildlife and the natural beauty. Take a self-guided tour to learn about the native plants along the trail or play the Rosemont Preserve scavenger hunt game and win a prize! Photographers: bring your camera to capture the morning light and citizen scientists, bring your iNaturalist app to add wildlife sightings!

The gate will be open from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., and Friends of the Rosemont Preserve Committee members will be available to answer questions and present this community resource.

The Preserve is located at the north end of Rosemont Avenue, just past the chain link fence. As street parking is limited, please park at Two Strike Park, 5107 Rosemont Ave. Those with mobility issues who require a closer parking spot should contact the Rosemont Preserve Committee.

Those planning on walking the trails should wear sturdy shoes.

This event is free to the public and suitable for all ages; no reservations required. Rain cancels. Sorry, no pets please.

For further information, contact the Friends of the Rosemont Preserve at RosemontFriends@gmail.com.

Attention Veterans

The April meeting of American Legion Post 288 will be held next Wednesday, April 6 at Verdugo Hills Memorial Hall starting at 7:30 p.m. On the agenda will be finalizing the plans for the Post’s 98th anniversary on Saturday, April 9. All veterans are invited to the meeting on the April 6.

Verdugo Hills Memorial Hall, 4011 La Crescenta Ave., La Crescenta

Council Candidates’ Forum In Person Or Zoom

On Thursday, April 7 from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m., all Glendale residents will have the opportunity to hear city council candidates in person or at their homes on Zoom when Northwest Glendale Homeowners Association holds its annual candidates’ forum.

The candidates will be in-person at First Church of Christ, Scientist, 1320 N. Brand Blvd., with free parking in its lot. (The entrance is at the north end of the church. Someone will be there to direct.) Masking is not required but would be appreciated.

To register for Zoom, go to: https://www.nwglendaleha.org. Details are available there and the access code will be immediately sent.

As always, all NWGHA community meetings are open to everyone, members and non-members. Peter Fuad, president of NWGHA, will moderate.

For more information, email nwglendale@gmail.com or call (818) 754-8274.

Authorization Urged of California National Guard to Expand Humanitarian Response to Ukraine

Congressman Adam Schiff and 10 bipartisan members of the California delegation and the Congressional Ukrainian Caucus delivered a letter to Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin and Secretary of State Antony Blinken calling on the departments to grant needed authorities to the California National Guard to expand its support for humanitarian response efforts in Ukraine.

The California National Guard maintains a close, 29-year relationship with the Ukrainian military through the State Partnership Program. Despite the direct connection between the Guard and the Ukrainian military, the Guard’s response to the crisis in Ukraine has been limited due to administrative and procedural hurdles that the members ask Secretaries Austin and Blinken to suspend.

Among other capabilities, the California Air National Guard might be able to use its airlift capability to bring food, medical, and other humanitarian material to the region. Americans are eager to contribute to the effort and this would provide an additional mechanism to do so.

To read the entire letter, visit www.cvweekly.com/NEWS.