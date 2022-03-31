From the Desk of the Publisher

From Sad to Mad Back to Sad

The news was shocking to receive: On Friday it was announced that Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins was dead at the age of 50. Apparently he died just before taking the stage at the Festival Estéreo Picnic in Bogotá, Colombia.

As many readers know, I am a self-proclaimed “Foo freak.” I’ve seen the band at several local venues including the Castaic Lake State Recreation Center in 2015 (Dave Grohl sang from a throne that he was seated on because he had broken his leg at a previous European performance), the parking lot (yes, seriously) at the Hollywood Palladium in 2018 and, most recently, at the “fabulous” Forum in August. At the Palladium, Queen drummer Roger Taylor took over the drums so Taylor could sing “Under Pressure” – an experience that must have humbled Taylor who had previously called Roger his mentor.

What a memory!

Every performance was awesome for me and, especially now, I relish the incredible shows I attended.

Taylor’s drumming ability was stellar – a true feat given that Foo Fighters frontman (and founder) Dave Grohl used to be the drummer for the mega-band Nirvana and Dave was known for his outstanding drumming. For 25 years Taylor was able to hold his own and never left a fan disappointed.

Dave now has the unwanted distinction of being the drummer who lost a frontman who is now the frontman who lost a drummer … and, according to reports, someone who was like a brother.

Tales have circulated over the years how Dave looked after Taylor when he overdosed on heroin in the early 2000s. Taylor had said since his overdose he looked to healthier alternatives, though he wasn’t an “AA dude.” He also shared that he wouldn’t have done things differently because “it’s all part of the trip and the journey.” For him, the journey ended on Friday night.

Reports from Colombia stated there were 10 different substances, including opioids, antidepressants and THC, found in Taylor’s toxicology report, though a cause of death has yet to be released.

Like many fans, I’m saddened, confused and angry. Initial reports were released stating that Taylor had complained about chest pains earlier in the day; perhaps they contributed to his death. Perhaps they were fabricated. I surely don’t know.

The band canceled all upcoming tour dates stating that its members will be using the time to “mourn their loss and lean on their families.”

And for the rest of us, we’ll also mourn the loss of a drummer who added so much to a beloved band … whose leader, often called the nicest guy in the business, has already had to endure huge losses.

Taylor Hawkins leaves behind his wife of 17 years and two children.