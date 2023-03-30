More than Just Bike Lanes – the La Crescenta Avenue Rehab Project

By Mary O’KEEFE

The La Crescenta Avenue Rehabilitation Project that is being spearheaded by the City of Glendale has a lot more to it than bike lanes and the Alternative 1 choice of reducing the lanes from four, two in each direction, to two, one lane in each direction. According to the City the project will improve walking areas and street surfaces, and include the installation of new curb ramps, the modification of traffic signals, the use of “cool” pavement to mitigate heat island effects, improve the sewer system and plant trees.

According to the City, phase one will be the improvements to the treatment of sewer and storm water, phase two will be concrete improvements, then asphalt pavement and street resurfacing, and continue with traffic striping and signal modifications with the project ending with the phase of tree installation.

There will be improvements to sewer capacity with the replacement of 2,800 feet of eight-inch diameter pipe to 12-inch diameter pipe along La Crescenta Avenue.

Storm water treatment improvements include the installation of new bio-retention facilities and new drywell systems to capture and treat storm water runoff.

The concrete improvements will focus on sidewalks, curb ramps, driveway aprons and gutters. Potholes and other damages to streets will be paved or pavement will be replaced. In addition there will be the installation of new signage and pavement markers, the repainting of curb markings and an installation of “creative crosswalks” at Roselawn Avenue and Shirlyjean Street. A creative crosswalk uses bright colors and textures to call attention to the surface. “High visibility crosswalks” will be placed at Paloma and Piedmont avenues. High visibility includes lighting, signage and bright paint that call attention to crosswalks.

Traffic signal modifications will be made at the intersections of La Crescenta Avenue, Shirlyjean Street and Roselawn Avenue. There will be intersection realignment at La Crescenta and Shirlyjean avenues to discourage cut-through traffic into residential neighborhoods and shorten pedestrian crossing distance.

There are 20 new tree plantings proposed by the City’s arborist with tree species including coast live oak, St. Mary magnolia, Engelmann oak and holly oak.

Construction is proposed to begin in January 2024 and completed in September 2024. Streets will be temporarily closed during construction and parking availability will be restricted. Contractors are required to notify residents and businesses in advance of the work.

For more information visit https://tinyurl.com/2h8xnm36.