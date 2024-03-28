USC Verdugo Hills Hospital Gives State of the Hospital Address

By Eliza PARTIKA

USC Verdugo Hills Hospital held its state of the hospital event on March 20 highlighting the hospital’s awards, community events and plans to expand its emergency and neonatal services in the face of increasing demand.

Armand H. Dorian, MD, MMM, FACEP, and CEO of USC Verdugo Hills Hospital, highlighted the results of the hospital’s community survey, which suggested it add more bike racks and have an emergency preparedness plan. The hospital has a number of community events planned for the year, including the annual career exploration for high schoolers and health education programs. Health education programs, resource fairs and “doc talks” are held regularly throughout the year, so patients and community members can ask questions and become involved in their own care. Marie Filipian, Community Benefits manager at the hospital, emphasized the hospital’s reputation for community involvement and the positive impact the La Crescenta community has on staff.

“The value and impact of our community programs are substantial for both the community and our staff here at USC-VHH,” Filipian said. “These programs provide access for our community to resources and support such as free educational lecture series, free and low-cost health care services, free support groups, free health screenings and free referrals and assistance for our aging population, which helps improve an individual’s overall well-being. Furthermore, for our staff, participating in our community programs can positively impact morale and a sense of purpose.”

Care has become increasingly complex, said Dorian, a result of increasing demand for services to treat specialized conditions. To give patients the most comprehensive care, USC Verdugo Hills Hospital has begun several clinics and therapy groups for specific conditions.

Demand for emergency care has skyrocketed. In 2018, USC Verdugo Hills Hospital’s emergency department saw 16,000 patients. In 2024, the number of patients is expected to surpass 30,000. To keep up with the high demand, it plans to expand its emergency services department through the creation of outpatient and ambulatory clinics that can deliver more intimate and individualized care to patients so they can return home the same day, freeing emergency rooms for the most severe cases.

The hospital has also added technological improvements that help to streamline care and diagnosis, including MRI fusions for prostate cancer diagnosis, and aquablation – the use of highly pressurized water to target specific parts of the body – to treat prostate hypertrophy, and the addition of a state-of-the-art cath lab.

Dorian said he is proud of the staff and the progress USC Verdugo Hills Hospital has made in its 50 years, and anticipates continued growth.

“As soon as someone is sick, all you have is one wish. When a family member is sick, all you can think about when you go to bed is whether they will get better,” said Dorian. “These four walls remember those people, and the staff of USC Verdugo Hills Hospital is here 24 hours a day to make sure that wish comes true.”