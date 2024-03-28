CVCA Meets Tonight

The Crescenta Valley Community Association will have its meeting on Thursday, March 28 at 7 p.m., this month in person in the community room at the La Crescenta Library. The meeting will include discussion on local issues including a presentation by Patrick Murphy from the Verdugo Wash Neighborhood Coalition who will provide an update on the proposed project. https://savethewash.com/ There will also be updates on Chamlian School traffic and the projects for 600 Foothill at Woodleigh, 2413 Foothill at Briggs and 2432 Foothill at Sunset. There will also be discussion on the California High Speed Rail Business Plan (comment period ends April 9) and the Hometown Country Fair, which the CV Chamber is holding on June 22.

The library is located at 2809 Foothill Blvd. Contact the CVCA at crescentavalleycommunityassn@gmail.com with any questions. All are welcome.

Guided Tour of the Reagan Library

ICF Branch 374 extends an invitation to a guided tour of the Regan Library and dinner on Sunday, April 21. For those who prefer not to drive themselves, a bus departs from St. Bede the Venerable Catholic Church, 215 Foothill Blvd. in La Cañada at 12:30 p.m. Tour begins at 2 p.m. and dinner is at 5 p.m. at Viva La Pasta in Simi Valley. Cost is $80. Tour only is $30; dinner only is $50.

Questions or to make reservations, call Phyllis Harb or Kris Jardino at (818) 790-7325.

Arbor Day Celebration

A community-wide celebration of Arbor Day is being held on Thursday, April 25 at 10 a.m. at Casa Adobe de San Rafael Park, 1330 Dorothy Drive in Glendale. Contribute by purchasing a tree! There are two opportunities offered: 24-inch box size trees (“specimen trees”) for $150 or suggested donation of $75. Each contribution will be used to help reforest and care for all the trees in local parks and public areas. Donations of any amount will be much appreciated and publicly acknowledged at Arbor Day!

Those who would like a tree planted in 2024 should submit their donation by Friday, March 29. To donate by credit card, visit www.glendalebeautiful.org/arbor-day. Forms can be filled out and mailed with a check to: P.O. Box 1307, Glendale, CA 91209 .

Guided Autobiography (GAB) for Older Adults

Community members are invited to explore the fabric of their life in a six-week free series focused on writing and sharing their stories.

Guided Autobiography (GAB) for Older Adults meets at the La Crescenta Library, 2809 Foothill Blvd., on Tuesday afternoons through April 2 from 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. They will participate in the method developed by Dr. James Birren, which aids in reflection and sharing experiences from each person’s journey. This process is facilitated by certified GAB instructors as a service of the USC-VHH Community Resource Center for Aging.

Attendance is limited and advance registration is required. To sign up, see library staff or register online at Visit.LACountyLibrary.org/Events and filter by location or event date.

GWP Holds Community Meetings

Glendale Water and Power (GWP) announced it is conducting a series of community meetings to receive feedback and input directly from Glendale residents in the development of its Solar and Energy Storage Plan.

In August 2022, the Glendale City Council passed a resolution expressing its intent to adopt policies and practices aimed at achieving the goal of having at least 10% of GWP customers adopt solar and energy storage systems by 2027 and develop additional demand management measures with a minimum total peak dispatchable and peak-load-reducing capacity of 100 megawatts (MW). The goal of this solar and energy storage plan is to maximize the City of Glendale’s use of renewable energy to serve the current and future energy needs of Glendale residents.

Glendale Water and Power is hosting community meetings:

On Wednesday, May 15 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. ­– Adult Recreation Center

On Thursday, May 30 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. – Sparr Heights Community Center

Glendale Water and Power’s Solar and Energy Storage Plan will include an evaluation of the adoption potential and consider several policies and incentives to achieve the adoption and capacity goals.