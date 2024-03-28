City to Host Two Forums on Proposed Council Districts

The City of Glendale is set to host two additional public forums concerning proposed council districts, inviting community participation before presenting findings to the City Council. Since June 2023, the City has conducted 14 workshops and six community pop-ups, engaging residents in discussions about the district formation process, soliciting input on district elections, communities of interest, and preferred draft maps. Responding to the City Council’s request for additional input, eight stakeholder meetings were held from January to February 2024 with community leaders and groups, offering a deeper dive into the initiative and its process.

Residents are encouraged to attend these public forums to share their input, and pose questions to the districting outreach team, consisting of Tripepi Smith and National Demographics Corporation. Glendale has received 35 community-drawn maps during the public map-drawing period, with three selected as focus maps for further consideration, though feedback on all maps is welcomed.

Public Forum #1 is on Wednesday, April 3 at 5:30 p.m. at Pacific Park, 501 S. Pacific Ave in Glendale (Sycamore Room)

Public Forum #2 is on Thursday, April 18 at 5:30 p.m. at Civic Auditorium, 1401 N. Verdugo Road in Glendale (Terrace Room)

Following these public forums and after having considered the results of the recent stakeholder outreach, the City Council will determine whether to proceed with the plan, which would then be presented to Glendale voters during the November 2024 election. If approved by the public, the plan would take effect for the June 2026 Council elections, dividing the City into six (6) districts of approximately equal population, along with a directly elected citywide mayor.

For additional information regarding the City’s pursuit of a shift to by-district elections, visit MapGlendale.org or call (818) 548-4844 and press option 1. Those who have questions and require additional information call MapGlendale@GlendaleCA.gov.