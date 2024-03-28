By Mary O’KEEFE

The Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk (RR/CC) Dean C. Logan announced the 13th post-election night ballot count update for the March 5 Presidential Primary Election.

The RR/CC continued to count the ballots and, as of Tuesday, the count was 1,604,913, which is 28.8% of registered voters in LA County. This most recent election results include 102 ballots that had been processed since the last update of last week.

“All outstanding ballots left to be processed are pending signature cures from voters whose signature on the return envelope was missing or did not match their registration record. These voters have been notified with instructions on how to cure their ballot to be counted. The RR/CC will accept cure notices through March 27,” according to the RR/CC.

The election results in LA County will be certified on Friday, March 29. The Secretary of State will certify the statewide results on April 2.

Below are results with the top two vote-getters:

U.S. Representative, 28 District

Judy Chu received 66.38% of the vote, April A. Verlato received 29.33% of the

vote

U.S. Representative, 30 District

Laura Friedman 30.09%, Alex Balekian 17.42%

State Senator, 25 District

Sasha Renée Pérez 34.32%, Elizabeth Wong Ahlers 33.58%

State Assembly, 44 District

Nick Schultz 28.25%, Tony Rodriguez 25.67%

State Assembly, 52 District

Jessica Caloza 29.80%, Franky Carrillo 26.20%

LA County District Attorney

George Gascón 25.19%, Nathan Hochman 15.94%

Glendale City Council – Two Seats Open:

Ardy Kassakhian 22.91%, Vartan Gharpetian 16.56%

Glendale City Special Municipal Election Measure A

Yes 62.03%, No 37.97%

La Cañada Flintridge City General Municipal Election – Measure LCF

Yes 59.0%, No 41.0%

La Cañada Flintridge City Council Members – Three Seats Open:

Jeanne Kim Hobson 24.90%, Keith Eich 23.43%,

Stephanie Fossan 21.65%

Glendale Community College District Member, Board of Trustees:

Trustee Area No. 1

Desirée Rabinov 51.42%, Harry Leon 48.58%

Trustee Area No. 5

Sevan Benlian 65.74%, Armine Pogosyan 34.26%

Glendale Unified School District Board of Education

Trustee Area A

Telly Tse 56.76%, Jordan Henry 34.92%

Trustee Area E

Neda Farid 51.66%, Aneta Krpekyan 48.34%

U.S. Senate Full Term

Adam Schiff 31.6%, Steve Garvey 31.5%

U.S. Senate Partial/Unexpired Term

Steve Garvey 33.2%, Adam Schiff 29.3%

State Ballot 1 – Bonds for Mental Health Treatment Facilities

Yes 50.2%, No 49.8%