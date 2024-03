A 4-year-old female child was struck by a vehicle in the 2300 block of Honolulu Avenue in Montrose about 6 p.m.

According to Glendale Police Sgt. Metts, the child “got away” from her parents when she ran out into the street and was struck by the vehicle.The child was transported to the hospital with “non-life threatening injuries.” The driver of the vehicle stopped and is cooperating with police. The driver does not appear to be under the influence.