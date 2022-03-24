CVCA to Meet Tonight

The Crescenta Valley Community Association will have its monthly meeting tonight, Thursday, March 24 at 7 p.m. via Zoom. The meeting will include discussion on local issues as well as an opportunity for foothill area residents to bring their own concerns. Contact the CVCA at crescentavalleycommunityassn@gmail.com with questions and for Zoom meeting information.

All are welcome.

GCC Art Gallery Exhibit Features Guest Artist

The Glendale Community College Art Gallery is presenting “Curate/Cure Hate: Fairytales, Flashbacks and Collages in a Box,” an exhibition of the work of Dwora Fried.

Dwora Fried is an LA-based assemblage artist whose work deals with themes of gender, identity and political trauma.

The show runs through April 29. The Art Gallery @ GCC is located on the third floor of the library building. Free parking is available in Lot B off of Mountain Street.

The event is free and open to the public. Proof of vaccination and masks are required. For more information, visit glendale.edu/artgallery.

Tax Relief for Property Owners

On March 15, the L.A. County Board of Supervisors unanimously passed a motion by Supervisors Kathryn Barger and Janice Hahn to cancel property tax penalties, interests, costs and fees for property owners who have been negatively affected by the eviction moratorium passed by the Board as part of its COVID-19 relief efforts.

This support for property owners is in response to the Board recently approving in January an extension of tenant protections through 2023.

“We can’t in good conscience balance COVID-19 relief on the backs of property owners,” said Supervisor Barger. “The County needed to put some skin in the game, and this motion was about delivering on the promise to share in the financial burden.”

“The eviction moratorium has prevented people from losing their housing, but our landlords have borne the brunt of this burden,” added Supervisor Hahn. “While it is not within our authority to waive people’s property taxes, we can waive their late fees.”

As a next step, the County’s Dept. of Consumer and Business Affairs (DCBA) will proactively reach out to all property owners and share information about how to request cancellation of penalties, interests, costs and fees for late payments. DCBA is also administering the County of Los Angeles Mortgage Relief Program, another resource that provides financial assistance to eligible property owners.

More information about that program can be found at dcba.lacounty.gov.