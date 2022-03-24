GPD Reports

Arrests for Reckless Driving and Street Racing – Vehicles Impounded

The Glendale Police Dept. has a zero-tolerance policy regarding reckless driving and illegal street racing. Those arrested for such offenses will have their vehicles impounded. The below list includes those who have been arrested locally for reckless driving and participating in an illegal speed contest (racing) over the last week. Glendale PD officers, and the Burbank/Glendale Joint Air Support Unit, continue to proactively patrol the city and monitor traffic.

March 17 9 p.m. Boston Avenue / Markridge Drive Speed Exhibition Juvenile March 21 9 p.m. Foothill Boulevard/ Pennsylvania Avenue Illegal Speed Contest Juvenile March 21 9 p.m. Foothill Boulevard/ Pennsylvania Avenue Illegal Speed Contest 18-year-old Samara Fernandez of Los Angeles

Traffic Stop Leads to Four Arrested for Vehicle Theft, Burglary and Possession of Narcotics/Controlled Substances

On March 15 at approximately 3:30 a.m., a Glendale PD officer on patrol conducted a traffic enforcement stop for mechanical and moving violations near the intersection of Boston Avenue and Encinal Avenue. Utilizing departmental resources, the officer discovered that the license plate affixed to the vehicle had been reported stolen. The officer contacted the driver, 29-year-old Ronnie Palacios of Sunland, who was discovered to be unlicensed. Palacios informed the officer that he was on probation. Assisting units arrived and contacted the passengers, 18-year-old Alyssa Lyles of Tujunga and 28-year-old James Bobera of Los Angeles. In plain view inside of the vehicle, officers located a cut straw with tin foil. A vehicle search produced vehicle registration in someone else’s name, two license plates, a burnt straw with burnt foil and a debit card and miscellaneous property belonging to another individual. Further investigation revealed that the vehicle Palacios was driving had been reported stolen. Palacios, Lyles and Bobera were arrested and booked for vehicle theft, burglary, receiving known stolen property and various possession charges.

While officers were arriving to assist on the traffic stop, they noticed a male running from the location in the roadway. Officers observed the male attempt to open the door of a parked vehicle. Officers approached the male, identified as 30-year-old Nicholas Robledo of Tujunga, who stopped running, and discovered he was on active parole as a “parolee at large” with a no-bail warrant out for his arrest. Additional assisting units arrived, and officers located 16 individual packets of narcotics in Robledo’s possession. A debit card belonging to Robledo was located in the vehicle Palacios was driving.

Robledo was subsequently arrested and booked for possessing narcotics, vehicle theft, tampering with a vehicle, burglary, receiving known stolen property and for violating the terms of his Post Release Community Supervision (PRCS).