Crime blotter

March 19

900 block of Town Center Drive in La Cañada Flintridge, a registration tab was stolen from a vehicle’s license plate between 3:30 p.m. and 4:45 p.m.

March 18

600 block of Foothill Boulevard in La Cañada Flintridge, an employee at a store noticed a male and female collecting multiple articles of clothing and then exit the store without paying for the items. The two suspects walked to a tan Honda Civic four-door sedan. The employee identified herself as a loss prevention person for the store and told the suspects to drop the merchandise. The male suspect was loading the items in the backseat of the vehicle and the female suspect was also loading merchandise in the car. The female entered the driver seat. The employee took a photo of the suspects’ license plate and began to walk back to the store. Another employee called to her; she turned and found the male suspect walking toward her with his hands in a fighting stance and swung at the employee. The suspect missed and continued toward the employee. The second employee ran toward the loss prevention employee and the male ran back, entered the vehicle and fled the area.

The robbery occurred at 2:32 p.m.

4500 block of Ramsdell Avenue in La Crescenta, a vehicle’s gas tank was damaged with an unknown object while it was parked in a carport between 2:45 p.m. and 4 p.m.

400 block of Foothill Boulevard in La Cañada Flintridge, the passenger side rear window was smashed and a new purse stolen from a vehicle between 8:45 p.m. and 9:36 p.m.

Angeles Crest Highway near Grizzly Flats Trail in the Angeles National Forest, the lock on a vehicle’s door was damaged and personal items were stolen between 1:25 p.m. and 1:40 p.m.

300 block of Mellow Lane in La Cañada Flintridge, the rear driver’s side window was shattered and personal items were stolen overnight.

March 17

900 block of Foothill Boulevard in La Cañada Flintridge, a woman left her cellphone in her purse in a shopping cart. The purse was unattended in the shopping cart for a few seconds while she was shopping.

She later found her cellphone had been stolen at 6:12 p.m.