NAMI Hosting Virtual Tour

NAMI – the National Alliance on Mental Health – is hosting a virtual photographic history tour tonight, March 16, from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. of Rockhaven – “LA’s first feminist sanitarium.” This is a free event, but RSVP is necessary. Visit https://tinyurl.com/5n92h74z to reserve a spot.

CVTC Meets Tonight

The monthly general meeting of the CV Town Council is tonight, Thursday, March 16 at 7 p.m. at the La Crescenta Library community room, 2809 Foothill Blvd. in La Crescenta. On the agenda will be the recognition of Montrose Search and Rescue team members for Turkey Earthquake deployment, presentations by Glendale Community College President Dr. Ryan Cornner and board of trustees member Desiree Rabinov and an update presentation of the Foothill Boulevard private development project.

All are encouraged to attend. Zoom attendance is also available.

Rosemont Preserve Open Gate Morning

An “open gate” event is taking place at the Rosemont Preserve on Sunday morning, March 19. This is a chance for residents to visit the Preserve and wander the trail at their own pace and enjoy the tranquil setting, the wildlife and the natural beauty. Photographers: bring your camera to capture the morning light and citizen scientists, bring your iNaturalist and Merlin apps to identify birds and add wildlife sightings!

The gate will be open from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., and Friends of the Rosemont Preserve Committee members will be available to answer questions and present this community resource.

The Preserve is located at the north end of Rosemont Avenue, just past the chain link fence. As street parking is limited, please park at Two Strike Park, 5107 Rosemont Ave. Those with mobility issues who require a closer parking spot should contact the Rosemont Preserve Committee.

Those planning on walking the trails should wear sturdy shoes and bring water to drink.

This event is free to the public and suitable for all ages; no reservations required. Rain cancels. Sorry, no pets please.

For further information, contact the Friends of the Rosemont Preserve at RosemontFriends@gmail.com.

Aerial Views of Old Crescenta Valley

Mike Lawler of the Historical Society of the Crescenta Valley will guide the Historical Society audience through a series of fascinating aerial photos of the valley. He’ll zoom in on interesting details and tell a few stories.

The Historical Society of the Crescenta Valley next meets on Monday, March 20 at 7 p.m. at the La Crescenta Center For Spiritual Living, 4845 Dunsmore Ave (at the corner of Dunsmore and Santa Carlotta). All are welcome

CVCA to Meet March 23

The Crescenta Valley Community Association will have its monthly meeting on Thursday, March 23 at 7 p.m. via Zoom. The meeting will include discussion on local issues as well as an opportunity for Foothill area residents to bring their own concerns. Contact the CVCA at crescentavalleycommunityassn@gmail.com with questions and for Zoom meeting information. All are welcome.

Off-ramp Cleanup

The monthly cleanup of the La Crescenta Avenue off-ramp of the 210 Freeway is Saturday, March 25. Volunteers meet at the 2700 block of Altura Avenue at 7:30 a.m. for instructions, safety vests and tools.

CVTC Special Meeting Focusing on Clearance Notices

On Thursday, April 4 the CV Town Council is hosting a meeting to address the numerous brush clearance notices received by local residents. The meeting will be held at 6 p.m. at the La Crescenta Library, 2809 Foothill Blvd.

Space is limited; RSVP to kerri@thecvcouncil.com.

Time Capsule Opening Postponed

A ceremony scheduled for Saturday to unearth a time capsule that was buried at the Montrose Library in March 1993 has been postponed. To learn more, read Robin Goldsworthy’s story in this week’s issue.