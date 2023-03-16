Crime blotter

March 12

2200 block of Fairhurst Drive in La Cañada Flintridge, the rear passenger window shattered on a vehicle between 7:15 a.m. and 2:30 p.m.

March 11

2600 block of Foothill Boulevard in La Crescenta, an employee reported witnessing two females walk into the store with a male; all were described as Hispanic. The male (Suspect 1) was described as about 25 years old, 5’10” tall, weighing 180 lbs. with brown eyes, black hair, an unshaven face and, at the time, wearing a gray sweatshirt and grey jeans. The first female (Suspect 2) was described as about 25 years old, 5’2” tall, weighing 180 lbs. and, at the time, wearing a beige shirt, black undershirt and black tights. The second female (Suspect 3) did not have a detailed description.

According to witnesses, the three suspects entered the store. Shortly after they entered, the two females left empty-handed but the male exited the store with multiple cases of alcoholic beverages. Suspects 2 and 3 got out of a black newer model Honda Accord in the store’s parking lot; the witness chased Suspect 1 into the parking lot. The suspect dropped two of the cases and kept running but continued to run with three cases. The employee continued to chase the suspect; then the suspect stopped and the employee and suspect began an argument. The black Honda drove to the location and then Suspect 2 got out of the car to intervene. Suspect 1 hit the employee then the two suspects got into the Honda and drove away with the stolen cases of alcohol.

The incident occurred at 11:45 a.m.

March 8

400 block of Lashhart Drive in La Cañada Flintridge, the backdoor of a residence was broken, rooms were ransacked and items were stolen from a home between March 8 and March 13.

March 7

3800 block of Ocean View Boulevard in Montrose, an employee unlocked the door of the business and entered the property. He noticed several camera items on the floor, and then discovered a large broken piece of the store’s ceiling. The back door was found ajar with the exterior metal security door partially open. No items were reported stolen.

The burglary occurred overnight.

March 3

2700 block of Foothill Boulevard in La Crescenta, a glass window near the front door of a business was shattered. Several items were moved but nothing was reported stolen.

The incident occurred between March 3 and March 11.