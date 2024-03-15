CRESCENTA VALLEY TOWN COUNCIL ISSUES STATEMENT

The CV Town Council issued the following statement regarding recent alleged behavior by CVTC Councilmember Chris Kilpatrick.

Dear Members of the Community,

We appreciate your patience in allowing us to follow procedures in dealing with this

matter [of Chris Kilpatrick] in accordance with our Town Council Bylaws.

We expect our council members to uphold a high standard of behavior and we strongly disapprove of any conduct that is unbecoming and inappropriate for an elected public official.

Upon receiving news of the incident on March 12th, Councilmember Kilpatrick was

contacted for his statement regarding the allegations and we were notified that he had retained counsel. Knowing that this was a time sensitive matter, on March 13th

President Leon initiated the first step outlined in the Bylaws by calling a special

meeting and per the Bylaws, a special meeting requires 24 hour notice to allow for all members to participate.

On March 14th in the early afternoon, prior to the special meeting, Councilmember

Kilpatrick contacted President Leon and expressed his desire to resign from the council effective immediately. The letter of resignation was circulated amongst the council and notice was given to the public of his resignation and the council’s acceptance of his termination of position.

While we do not condone any of the behavior we observed on social media, we

appreciate his 3 years of commitment and dedication to the community while serving on the council.

Harry Leon, President

CVTC