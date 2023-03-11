Water Service Restored on Ocean View

A statement by Crescenta Valley Water District states that water service has been restored to the affected homes between Montrose Avenue and Waltonia Drive.

The statement continues: Crews will be working onsite for a few more hours to secure the area. Thank you so much for your patience! We realize this has been an inconvenience. Please accept our apologies.

When there is work done on a pipeline, sometimes it can create a rust color in the water. The water is safe for you to use and to drink. Customers who experience this problem should run cold water through the bathtub for two to three minutes or until the water clears. If you have any questions or comments concerning this outage, please contact Customer Service at (818) 248-3925 or via e-mail atcustomerservice@cvwd.com.