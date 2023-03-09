Lanterman House Hosting Ragtime Dance

The Lanterman Ragtime Dance takes place on Sunday, March 19 from noon to 4 p.m. Tickets are available on the Lanterman House website: https://www.lantermanhouse.org/events-1/lanterman-ragtime-dance.

The Lanterman Ragtime Dance (formerly Ragtime Tea Dance) has been an annual event since 2001 and is returning after a two-year COVID hiatus. This event, the only recurring Ragtime dance event in Southern California, is held in the ballroom of historic Lanterman House in La Cañada Flintridge and features live music dating from about 1900 to around 1919.

Those who don’t know the dances of the Ragtime era have nothing to fear. The basics of the One-Step (walking to the music), the early Tango (much easier than what is seen these days) and Ragtime Waltz will be taught from noon to 1 p.m. the day of the event.

Walter Nelson will present a free Zoom session on the fundamentals of Ragtime dance on Sunday March 12 at 3 p.m. primarily using clips from old films as a teaching tool. Register at this link: https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZApcOuopzosH9Fcl8GX3dWaIq2aGtgV7ezb.

Authentic Ragtime era costume is encouraged but is not required. Gents in a coat and tie (bowties=awesome) and ladies in blouses and skirts will do just fine.

Also, there won’t be a full tea service this year (hence the lower price), but folks are welcome to bring a picnic and enjoy it on the grounds of the Lanterman House from 11 a.m. to noon.

Also since the centennial of Women’s Suffrage wasn’t properly celebrated due to COVID, it will be done at this event. Those who have “Votes for Women” sashes and similar garb are strongly encouraged to wear them.

A COVID note: all current state and local mandates regarding COVID will be followed, which at this time do not require the wearing of masks. However, weather permitting, all doors and windows that open in the ballroom will be opened to maximize air circulation.