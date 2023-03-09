Rosemont Preserve Restoration Day

The community is invited to the Rosemont Preserve Restoration Day on Saturday, March 11 from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. to help protect the natural habitat at Rosemont Preserve. Volunteers will be removing invasive, non-native plants and cleaning up the trails and doing some fire fuel reduction on nearby slopes. Wear sturdy shoes, comfortable clothes and garden gloves (long pants and sleeves are recommended). Tools will be available.

The Preserve is located at the north end of Rosemont Avenue, just past the chain link fence. As street parking is limited, please park at Two Strike Park, 5107 Rosemont Ave. Those with mobility issues who require a closer parking spot should contact RosemontFriends@gmail.com.

This event is free to the public and suitable for all ages and no reservations required. Rain cancels event. Sorry, no pets please.

For further information, contact the Friends of the Rosemont Preserve at RosemontFriends@gmail.com.

Time Capsule to be Opened

The community is invited to unearth a piece of Montrose history on March 18 at 5 p.m. A time capsule that was buried at the Montrose Library in March 1993 will be dug up and opened.

The Montrose Library is located at 2465 Honolulu Ave.

‘Hiking Safely, Hiking Smartly’ Returns

For the third year, the program “Hiking Safely, Hiking Smartly” returns in a virtual format on March 23 at 7 p.m. It is sponsored by the Crescenta Valley Group and the Verdugo Hills Group of the Sierra Club Angeles Chapter. Featured will be members of the Montrose Search & Rescue team, stationed at the Crescenta Valley Sheriff’s Station, the co-chair of Angeles Chapter’s Leadership Training Committee, and high-qualified trainers/hike leaders from the Chapter’s Wilderness Travel Course.