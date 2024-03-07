Spring 2024 CERT Training

The Glendale Fire Dept. is hosting a free CERT training in spring 2024. The Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) program educates volunteers (ages 16-plus) about disaster preparedness and trains them in basic disaster response skills, such as fire safety, light search & rescue, team organization and disaster medical operations

The 2024 spring CERT hybrid training will kick-off with an introduction on Wednesday, April 3 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. There are two additional hands-on training sessions: on Saturday, April 13 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and on Saturday, April 20 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. that will give students the opportunity to learn and work together prior to becoming official members of the Glendale CERT team. This is a hybrid class that will require some online self-study to be completed by students before or in between in-person sessions. Attendance at all sessions plus completion of online modules is required for certification!

The opening session will be held at Glendale Fire Station 21 located at 421 Oak St. in Glendale.

For more information, visit the Glendale CERT website at https://cert.glendaleca.gov/. YouTube video is available at: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZgZsmzLYWuQ.

There is limited space in this class. Sign up at: bit.ly/GlendaleCERT2024Spring.