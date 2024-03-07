Time to Spring Forward

Daylight Saving Time begins at 2 a.m. on Sunday, March 10. Clocks need to be advanced one hour.

Rosemont Preserve Restoration Day

The community is invited to the Rosemont Preserve Restoration Day on Saturday, March 9 from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. to help protect the natural habitat at Rosemont Preserve. Volunteers will be removing invasive, non-native plants and cleaning up the trails for upcoming field trips. Wear sturdy shoes, comfortable clothes and garden gloves (long pants and sleeves are recommended). Tools will be available.

The Preserve is located at the north end of Rosemont Avenue, just past the chain link fence. As street parking is limited, please park at Two Strike Park, 5107 Rosemont Ave. and not in front of neighbors’ homes. Those with mobility issues who require a closer parking spot should contact RosemontFriends@gmail.com.

This event is free to the public and suitable for all ages and no reservations required. Rain cancels event. Sorry, no pets please.

For further information, contact the Friends of the Rosemont Preserve at RosemontFriends@gmail.com.

Guided Autobiography (GAB) for Older Adults

Community members are invited to explore the fabric of their life in a six-week free series focused on writing and sharing their stories.

Guided Autobiography (GAB) for Older Adults meets at the La Crescenta Library, 2809 Foothill Blvd., on Tuesday afternoons through through April 2 from 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. They will participate in the method developed by Dr. James Birren, which aids in reflection and sharing experiences from each person’s journey. This process is facilitated by certified GAB instructors as a service of the USC-VHH Community Resource Center for Aging.

Attendance is limited and advance registration is required. To sign up, see library staff or register online at Visit.LACountyLibrary.org/Events and filter by location or event date.

Lions Club Having Food Drive

The Lions Club is having its quarterly food drive in support of the Bailey Center in Tujunga. It is on March 16 from 10 a.m. to noon at St. Luke’s of the Mountains, 2563 Foothill Blvd. in La Crescenta (at Rosemont). Enter on Cross Street, behind Foothill Boulevard.

Preferred items include dry pasta, canned soup, canned meat/tuna, canned chili, Spaghetti O’s, granola bars, crackers, cereal/oatmeal, dry mac & cheese Rice-a-Roni, dry stuffing and canned fruit/vegetables. Monetary donations also accept. Make checks out to TUMC and in the memo section write Bailey Center.

Questions can be directed to Diana Tyson at lions91214@gmail.com or call by calling (818) 625-5221.

GWP Holds Community Meetings

Glendale Water and Power (GWP) announced it is conducting a series of community meetings to receive feedback and input directly from Glendale residents in the development of its Solar and Energy Storage Plan.

In August 2022, the Glendale City Council passed a resolution expressing its intent to adopt policies and practices aimed at achieving the goal of having at least 10% of GWP customers adopt solar and energy storage systems by 2027 and develop additional demand management measures with a minimum total peak dispatchable and peak-load-reducing capacity of 100 megawatts (MW). The goal of this solar and energy storage plan is to maximize the City of Glendale’s use of renewable energy to serve the current and future energy needs of Glendale residents.

Glendale Water and Power is hosting community meetings:

On Monday, March 11 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. – on Zoom. For additional information regarding the community meetings, please visit: http://www.glendaleca.gov/Solar-DER-Plan

On Wednesday, May 15 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. ­– Adult Recreation Center

On Thursday, May 30 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. – Sparr Heights Community Center

Glendale Water and Power’s Solar and Energy Storage Plan will include an evaluation of the adoption potential and consider several policies and incentives to achieve the adoption and capacity goals.