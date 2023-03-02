Glendale Latino Association Award Luncheon is Back

By Ruth SOWBY

Soft guitar music greeted guests arriving at Glendale’s Oakmont Country Club for the Glendale Latino Association (GLA) Award Luncheon. On Feb. 23 more than 200 supporters filled the Club’s main banquet room to honor GLA’s awardees.

Back after a two-year pandemic hiatus, guests were in the mood to mingle before the award ceremony began. The full program started with the flag salute led by Glendale Fire Chief Timothy Ernst. It was followed by the invocation from Rev. Al Garcilazo, senior Chaplain at Adventist Health Glendale. Glendale Mayor Ardy Kassakhian offered greetings from the City of Glendale.

A presentation of GLA Advisory Board Members and recognition of outgoing board members was led by former Glendale Mayor Frank Quintero, who is the GLA founder.

Following was the installation of the 2023 Board of Directors and Officers presented by Glendale Police Department Chief Manuel Cid.

Keynote speaker Alfred Ramirez, Dean of Continuing and Community Education at Glendale Community College, introduced the 2022 GLA Scholarship Recipient Maria Lucia Garcia who is completing her degree at GCC and, upon graduation, will enroll at Cal State Long Beach.

The mistress of ceremonies for the awards was incoming GLA President Anita Quiñonez Gabrielian.

Woman of the Year was awarded to Jane Viar, president of Glendale Library, Arts & Culture Trust. The presentation was made by Karen Swan, 2020 Woman of the Year.

The Glendale College Foundation was awarded Organization of the Year. Glendale Unified School District Superintendent Dr. Vivian Ekchian presented the award to Foundation President Rick Dinger and Foundation Executive Director Lisa Brooks. Brooks took the opportunity to announce her August retirement.

Man of the Year was awarded to Mayor Kassakhian. Frank Quintero, 2020 Man of the Year, made the presentation. Mayor Kassakhian took the podium to describe his ongoing goal to make the Hispanic community continue to feel welcome in Glendale.

Closing remarks were made by new GLA President Quiñonez Gabrielian.