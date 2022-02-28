Weather in the Foothills

“Brighton” Photo by Doug Kilpatrick – Winter ’22

North America is home to several different climate types. That means the continent is also home to a variety of extreme weather events. Although we experience the effects of extreme weather here on Earth’s surface, weather satellites from above can collect some pretty wild pictures and information about extreme weather. From down below we get to enjoy the flip of conditions.

And California, because of its geographical length, has the most extreme and largest varieties of climate on Earth!

Not only does this pertain to weather. I do not like the weather sometimes, I’m not sure I like computers at any times. Just look at the photo above. It was taken at Rincon Point in the middle of winter and it was in the upper 80s. Within a few days later it dropped 30 degrees!

Warm summer breezes at the beach blew while inland and at higher elevations giant hail fell, which was a danger. We live between the possibility of either.

Because of a computer glitch this was written in just 45 minutes; much less than the three days or more that I typically take. The subject matter had to be entirely changed, too.

A warming trend will begin today, Thursday, with periods of Santa Ana winds through the weekend. Warm and dry weather will continue into next week.

There is one subject on Earth that I may like almost always – my dog, Brighton. Even when he is cold, sandy and wet!