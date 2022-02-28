Freaky Weather Facts

Connect on Linked in

1) You can tell the temperature by counting a cricket’s chirps.

2) Sandstorms can swallow up entire cities.

3) Dirt mixed with wind can make dust storms called black blizzards.

4) A mudslide can carry rocks, trees, vehicles and entire buildings.

5) The coldest temperature ever officially recorded was -89.2°C.

6) Mild autumn weather often means bigger spiders in our homes.

7) A heat wave can make train tracks bend.

8) About 2,000 thunderstorms rain down on Earth every minute.

9) A 2003 heat wave turned grapes to raisins before they were picked from the vine.

10) Lightning often follows a volcanic eruption.

11) Raindrops can be the size of a housefly and fall at more than 30 kilometers per hour.

12) Cape Farewell in Greenland is the windiest place on the planet.

13) Hurricanes can push more than 6m of water ashore.

14) In July 2001 the rainfall in Kerala, India was blood red!

15) Blizzards can make snowflakes feel like pellets hitting your face.

16) A hurricane in Florida caused 900 captive pythons to escape.

17) Worms wriggle up from underground when a flood is coming.

18) A thunderstorm can produce winds of 160 kilometers per hour.

19) In Antarctica, snow can fall so hard you can’t see your hand in front of your face.

20) A whiteout or heavy snowfall that makes it difficult to see can make you feel sick.

Reprinted from National Geographic Kids

https://www.natgeokids.com/uk