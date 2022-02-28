And the Forecast is…

According to the National Weather Service, the next few days will be a little warmer and the nights a little chilly.

Today, Thursday, the area is expecting a high near 59 degrees fahrenheit, with wind chill values as low as 30 degrees. Wind should be relatively calm with a northeast wind at about 10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 15 mph. Tonight will be clear with lows in the 40 degrees.

Friday is expected to be a little warmer with a high of 63 and low of 43.

Saturday the high will be near 68 degrees and lows around 46; Sunday is when the real warming trend will begin with a high near 71 degrees, lows around 50.

Monday the high will be near 76, with a low around 54 degrees.

On Tuesday and Wednesday get ready for some nice heat with temperatures at a high of nearly 80 degrees and lows near 58.

By Mary O’KEEFE