CVCA to Meet Tonight

The Crescenta Valley Community Association will have its monthly meeting on tonight, Thursday, Feb. 24 at 7 p.m. via Zoom. The meeting will include discussion on local issues as well as an opportunity for foothill area residents to bring their own concerns. Contact the CVCA at crescentavalleycommunityassn@gmail.com with questions and for Zoom meeting information. All are welcome.

Hiking Safely, Hiking Smartly: Tips From Expert Hikers

On March 1 at 7 p.m. David Eisenberg, program chair for the Verdugo Hills Group of the Sierra Club, and Pat Kramer, program chair for the Crescenta Valley Group of the Sierra Club, present an informative question and answer session with members of Montrose Search and Rescue team and trainers from the Sierra Club’s Wilderness Training Course. They will shed light on the problems most often seen on the trail that lead to injuries, accidents and the need for rescues. Learn how to avoid these issues by being better prepared.

Advance RSVP is required. Space is limited. Please use the RSVP link to register. https://act.sierraclub.org/events/details?formcampaignid=7013q000002GVgsAAG .

Attention All Veterans

American Legion Post 288 invites all local veterans to attend its Wednesday, March 3 meeting at the Verdugo Hills Memorial Hall. The meeting runs from 7:30 p.m. to 8:45 p.m. Plan on arriving about 10 minutes early; no RSVP is required. The Hall is located at 4011 La Crescenta Ave.

Arbor Day 2022

The community is invited to support Arbor Day 2022 by contributing to the purchase of a tree to combat the last few years of intense drought and tree loss. To donate by credit card, visit www.glendalebeautiful.org/arbor-day or fill out the mail-in form and return it with a check to P.O. Box 1307, Glendale, CA 91209.

Arbor Day observances take place on Tuesday, March 1 at 10 a.m. at Casa Adobe de San Rafael Park, 1330 Dorothy Drive in Glendale. In case of rain, the observance will be held in the Glendale Civic Auditorium, 1401 N. Verdugo Road, lower level.