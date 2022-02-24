Crime blotter

Feb. 20

500 block of Foothill Boulevard in La Cañada Flintridge, while a woman was shopping she placed her purse in the shopping cart. When she went to pay for her items she discovered her wallet was missing from her purse. Surviellance footage revealed that as the victim was shopping with the shopping cart behind her a male wearing a black hat, black sweater and black pants reached into the shopping cart and took items from her purse. He then walked out of the store.

The theft occurred at 10:38 a.m.

Feb. 19

Angeles Crest Hwy in Angeles National Forest, a vehicle burglary took place. The rear passenger and rear hatch windows of a vehicle were broken and items stolen while the victim was hiking. Reported stolen were power tools and miscellaneous rock climbing equipment.

The incident occurred between 2:54 p.m. and 5:10 p.m.

Angeles Crest Hwy at Angeles National Forest, a vehicle burglary took place. The rear side window and rear hatch window were broken and a mobile portable refrigerator was stolen.

The theft occurred between 5 p.m. and 5:30 p.m.

Angeles Crest Hwy in Angeles National Forest, a vehicle burglary took place while the victim was hiking. The car’s rear driver’s side window was broken. The victim was unsure if any personal property was missing.

The theft occurred between 3 p.m. and 6:15 p.m.

Angeles Crest Hwy in Angeles National Forest, the front and rear windows of a vehicle were shattered and several items were stolen.

The vehicle burglary occurred between Feb. 19 at noon and Feb. 20 at noon.

Angeles Crest Hwy in Angeles National Forest, the rear driver’s side window was shattered and the trunk lock cylinder on a vehicle was damaged. The interior of the vehicle had been ransacked and several items were stolen.

The vehicle burglary occurred between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.

Feb. 18

Angeles Crest Hwy in Angeles National Forest, a bike and bike lock were reported stolen from the back of a vehicle in a campground.

The incident occurred between 3 a.m. and 5 a.m.

4200 block of Woodleigh Lane in La Cañada Flintridge, an attempted burglary took place. The resident witnessed via his home surveillance camera that two suspects had entered his backyard. The suspects were described as two males; both were described as being between 5’11” and 6’03”, thin, wearing a gray sweatshirt, gray pants, face mask and gloves. Via the surveillance camera the informant notified the men that law enforcement was on the way; the men fled.

The attempted burglary occurred at 7:40 p.m.

Feb. 16

4400 block of Cornishon in La Cañada Flintridge, unknown suspect/s damaged the skate park fence by unknown means.

The incident was reported at 5:11 p.m.