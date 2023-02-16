Etch Event

On Saturday, Feb. 18, the Crescenta Valley Sheriff’s Station will be hosting a catalytic converter etching event at the Highlands Church at 4441 La Crescenta Ave. in La Crescenta. The event will run from 7:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Vehicles should enter the parking lot off Community Avenue and will exit on Mary Street.

It is free to the public. Vehicles will be etched on a first come, first served basis. Note that currently Toyota Prius vehicles are primary targets for catalytic converter thieves. Large trucks and R.V.s cannot be etched because the etching tools cannot accommodate their size and weight.

Questions about this event can be directed to Detective Fletcher at (818) 236-4010.

Rosemont Preserve Open Gate Morning

An “open gate” event is taking place at the Rosemont Preserve on Sunday morning, Feb. 19. This is a chance for residents to visit the Preserve and wander the trail at their own pace and enjoy the tranquil setting, the wildlife and the natural beauty. Photographers: bring your camera to capture the morning light and citizen scientists, bring your iNaturalist and Merlin apps to identify birds and add wildlife sightings!

The gate will be open from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. and Friends of the Rosemont Preserve Committee members will be available to answer questions and present this community resource.

The Preserve is located at the north end of Rosemont Avenue, just past the chain link fence. As street parking is limited, please park at Two Strike Park, 5107 Rosemont Ave. Those with mobility issues who require a closer parking spot should contact the Rosemont Preserve Committee.

Those planning on walking the trails should wear sturdy shoes and bring water to drink.

This event is free to the public and suitable for all ages; no reservations required. Rain cancels. Sorry, no pets please.

For further information, contact the Friends of the Rosemont Preserve at RosemontFriends@gmail.com.

CVCA Plans Meeting

The Crescenta Valley Community Association will have its monthly meeting on Thursday, Feb. 23 at 7 p.m. via Zoom. The meeting will include discussion on local issues as well as an opportunity for Foothill area residents to bring their own concerns.

Contact the CVCA at crescentavalleycommunityassn@gmail.com with questions and for Zoom meeting information. All are welcome.

Arbor Day Celebration

On Tuesday, March 7 at 10 a.m. Casa Adobe de San Rafael in Glendale is the location of the observance of Arbor Day by Glendale Beautiful.

Glendale Beautiful, in cooperation with the City of Glendale’s Community Services and Parks Dept., asks the public to attend the annual observance. Take part in this community-wide effort by contributing to the purchase of a tree or by supporting trees throughout the city. For donation and other information, visit www.glendalebeautiful.org/arbor-day.

In case of rain, the event takes place at Brand Studios, 1601 W. Mountain St. in Glendale.

Casa Adobe de San Rafael is located at 1330 Dorothy Drive in Glendale.