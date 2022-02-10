From the Desk of the Publisher

Big Week Planned

I want to first give a shout-out to the many, many readers who were kind enough to take the time to write and call to offer encouragement and forgiveness for the downed printing presses of the Jan. 27 issue.

“You don’t have to apologize for anything,” said one caller. “You do a lot for the community and I just wish other businesses were as conscientious as you and your staff.”

Wow – what a kind sentiment and one (I’m happy to report) that was repeated often. Many thanks to everyone.

This week will be marked by several “big events:” On Saturday, the Montrose Shopping Park hosts “Charlie Chaplin” who will be handing out long-stemmed roses for free, courtesy of the Montrose Shopping Park merchants, from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. (while they last). As an added bonus, shoppers who bring to the flower cart sales receipts totaling $50 or more from Montrose Shopping Park stores that day will receive $10 in “Montrose money” to spend any time! Receiving roses for Valentine’s Day in the shopping park is a tradition that never gets stale and the shops have a bevy of great Valentine gifts. With the many restaurants in the shopping park serving yummy food, it is a great way to spend a Saturday.

Then on Sunday is the “big game” that is full of firsts: this Super Bowl will be played at SoFi Stadium, the first time a Super Bowl will be played in this venue. Also, the game will be between two teams that haven’t been to a Super Bowl game in decades. And one item I found particularly interesting is that the Bengals, not the Rams, are considered the official “home team” for Super Bowl LVI. This is because of the NFL alternating the designation between conferences each year. This means they’ll use the Rams’ typical home-stadium locker room during the game. (I know pretty much nothing about football, so I thank CBS Sports for this information.)

And on Tuesday, we peel off our masks – well, not those of us who live in LA County. Gov. Newsom declared that on Tuesday the state is easing its mask mandate for vaccinated people in many indoor public settings. But in LA County transmission rates are still high enough that the CDC recommends that masks continue to be worn in indoor public settings and large-scale outdoor “mega” events – like the Super Bowl. I have to say I’m curious as to how policing that event is going to go.

As transmission and hospital rates continue to decline, we in LA County can hope to remove our masks in the near future. And while I’m one who anxiously awaits permission to remove my mask, I acknowledge there are some who will continue to wear them – and that’s fine; if wearing a mask means they feel more comfortable, go for it.

Oh, one more thing: a baby girl should be arriving in the Goldsworthy family this week, too.

Yes, it’s going to be a big week.