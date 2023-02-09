NEWS FROM THE DESK OF THE PUBLISHER

Gearing Up for the Big Depart

Last week, if you remember, was quite busy. On Wednesday (seems it’s always on a Wednesday) a trespasser made his way onto the campus of Crescenta Valley High School. Carrying a large duffel bag, the man – who was identified as Brandon Santora, 41, of Torrance – caused a shelter-in-place by students, staff and administration and the eventual evacuation of the school. Santora was eventually arrested nearby, released then taken into custody for other “unrelated crimes,” according to CV Sheriff’s Captain Robert Hahnlein. (I am grateful that Captain Hahnlein and Sgt. John Gilbert responded in a timely manner to questions by CV Weekly regarding the situation.) Mary O’Keefe was in court in Pasadena on Tuesday; you can read her story in this week’s issue.

On Saturday, I hosted the CV Weekly post-holiday party. We typically have a “soiree” after the holidays because the holidays are so busy and it also gives us something to look forward to.

It was a wonderful opportunity for the CV Weekly staff to get together – some of whom have never met each other because some folks work from home and others have no reason to interact. I ordered food from La Cañada Imports (yum), which was beyond plentiful, and had some good wine that we enjoyed. Overall it was a successful evening and I was so happy to see everyone; it made me think we need to have another get together in the summer!

On Sunday I headed down to Solana Beach, across the street from the Del Mar Racetrack, to help my friend who broke her wrist and needed some help to do simple things – like fold the laundry, load and unload the dishwasher, and change the beds – that she relied upon her family to do. It gave them a break and us a chance to visit. I stayed down there overnight and had a great time.

Looking ahead, we’re planning on tenting the house. I’ve seen evidence of termites (yuck!) and having lived in the house over 30 years I guess it’s time. I’m a little nervous because I’ve never done this before – if anyone has suggestions to make this as painless as possible, I welcome them.

Steve and I are also planning a vacation – a real one that lasts more than a long weekend – and I look forward to sharing those details with you in the near future.

Don’t forget that this weekend is pre-Valentine’s Day and in Montrose shoppers (and diners) can receive a long-stemmed rose courtesy of the Montrose Shopping Park Assn. Just look for “Charlie Chaplin” on Saturday from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. You can also check out the MSPA ad on page 7 that gives details about the giveaway.