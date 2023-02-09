Kev Orkian to Serve as Armenian American Museum Elevate Gala Master of Ceremonies

The Armenian American Museum and Cultural Center of California has announced that internationally acclaimed and award-winning entertainer Kev Orkian will serve as the master of ceremonies at the Elevate Gala that will be held on Sunday, March 19 at the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles.

“I am thrilled to serve as the master of ceremonies of the upcoming Elevate Gala and support an incredible project in the Armenian American Museum,” stated Orkian. “It is an honor to support the elevation of an institution where Armenian culture and heritage will be preserved, celebrated and showcased for all.”

Orkian is a notable actor, musician and comedian who earned a reputation as one of the United Kingdom’s finest entertainers. A highly skilled musician, Orkian has honed his art to perfection over many years, from his days as a classical concert pianist to performing stand-up comedy throughout the world. He has starred in numerous musicals, plays, and TV shows during his illustrious career. In 2017, he released his must watch documentary film called “Armenia Uncovered” to tell the world about his homeland and its people.

The Elevate Gala will celebrate the completion of the first phase of construction featuring the museum parking garage and building foundation and mark the next exciting chapter for the Armenian American Museum as the landmark center is elevated to the horizon as a destination for education, enrichment, and inspiration for generations to come.

The Armenian American Museum is a planned world-class educational and cultural institution that is currently under construction on the museum campus at Glendale Central Park. The museum will offer a wide range of public programming through the Permanent Exhibition, Temporary Exhibitions, Auditorium, Learning Center, Demonstration Kitchen, Archives Center and more.

Elevate Gala sponsorship, program book ads and ticket reservations are due by Feb. 15.

For more information on sponsorship opportunities and reservations, contact Major Gifts Director Mary Khayat at (818) 644-2073. Learn more about the Elevate Gala at https://ArmenianAmericanMuseum.org/Gala.