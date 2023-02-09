Jazz Night in the Café

The community is invited to Jazz Night in the Café featuring the award-winning CV Jazz Band. The event takes place on Friday, Feb. 10 from 7 – 10 p.m. at the Crescenta Valley High School café located at Glenwood and Prospect avenues in La Crescenta.

Tickets are $15, which includes admission, dessert and dance lesson! Tables for four available by reservation for $75. Advance purchase from any CVIM student or via Venmo @CVIM-Foundation. Attire is dressy casual, though “jazzy attire” is encouraged.

Rosemont Preserve Restoration Day

The community is invited to the Rosemont Preserve Restoration Day on Saturday, Feb. 11 from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. to help protect the natural habitat at Rosemont Preserve. Volunteers will be working on trails damaged by recent rains. Wear sturdy shoes, comfortable clothes and garden gloves (long pants and sleeves are recommended). Tools will be available.

The Preserve is located at the north end of Rosemont Avenue, just past the chain link fence. As street parking is limited, please park at Two Strike Park, 5107 Rosemont Ave. Those with mobility issues who require a closer parking spot should contact RosemontFriends@gmail.com.

This event is free to the public and suitable for all ages and no reservations required. Rain cancels event. Sorry, no pets please.

For further information, contact the Friends of the Rosemont Preserve at RosemontFriends@gmail.com.

Clothing Drive Fundraiser

The CV Instrumental Music programs are hosting a clothing drive fundraiser on Saturday, Feb. 11 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Sunday, Feb. 12 from noon to 2 p.m. Drop off at the band parking lot (south of Community Avenue on Ramsdell Avenue). Items accepted include purses, backpacks, gloves, hats, belts, towels, sheets, blankets and more. NO undergarments (underwear, used socks and bed pillows).

Bag items in large white kitchen bags and label CVIM. Questions can be directed to 1stvp@falconmusic.org.

Annual Speakers Club Contest

The Lions Club is holding its annual Speakers Club Contest on Saturday, Feb. 11. The contest is open to all students in the Crescenta Valley area who are in grades nine-12. The winner of the local club contest will receive $100 and move on to the Lions Club International Zone Contest held in mid-March.

Those interested in participating or those who would like more information can contact lions91214@gmail.com.

More details and official rules regarding the contest can be found at https://www.md4lions.org/student-speakers-contest.

Etch Event

On Saturday, Feb. 18, the Crescenta Valley Sheriff’s Station will be hosting a catalytic converter etching event at the Highlands Church at 4441 La Crescenta Ave. in La Crescenta. The event will run from 7:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Vehicles should enter the parking lot off Community Avenue and will exit on Mary Street.

It is free to the public. Vehicles will be etched on a first come, first served basis. Note that currently Toyota Prius vehicles are primary targets for catalytic converter thieves. Large trucks and R.V.s cannot be etched because the etching tools cannot accommodate their size and weight.

Questions about this event can be directed to Detective Fletcher at (818) 236-4010.

Arbor Day Celebration

On Tuesday, March 7 at 10 a.m. Casa Adobe de San Rafael in Glendale is the location of the observance of Arbor Day by Glendale Beautiful.

Glendale Beautiful, in cooperation with the City of Glendale’s Community Services and Parks Dept., asks the public to attend the annual observance. Take part in this community-wide effort by contributing to the purchase of a tree or by supporting trees throughout the city. For donation and other information, visit www.glendalebeautiful.org/arbor-day.

In case of rain, the event takes place at Brand Studios, 1601 W. Mountain St. in Glendale.

Casa Adobe de San Rafael is located at 1330 Dorothy Drive in Glendale.