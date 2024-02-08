Rosemont Preserve Restoration Day

The community is invited to the Rosemont Preserve Restoration Day on Saturday, Feb. 10 from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. to help protect the natural habitat at Rosemont Preserve. Volunteers will be working on the trail, weeding the demonstration garden and removing invasive plants that pose a fire danger to the Preserve.

Wear sturdy shoes, comfortable clothes and garden gloves (long pants and sleeves are recommended). Tools will be available.

The Preserve is located at the north end of Rosemont Avenue, just past the chain link fence. As street parking is limited, please park at Two Strike Park, 5107 Rosemont Ave. and not in front of neighbors’ homes. Those with mobility issues who require a closer parking spot should contact RosemontFriends@gmail.com.

This event is free to the public and suitable for all ages and no reservations required. Rain cancels event. Sorry, no pets please.

For further information, contact the Friends of the Rosemont Preserve at RosemontFriends@gmail.com.

City of La Cañada Flintridge’s Anticipated Clean Power Alliance Partnership

Last month, the City of La Cañada Flintridge hosted a town hall meeting to discuss its upcoming electricity provider shift from Southern California Edison (SCE) to Clean Power Alliance (CPA). The Clean Power Alliance is an electricity provider that specializes in renewable energy under the California Public Utility Commission’s (CPUC) Community Choice Aggregation program. Switching to CPA allows for residents to choose which electricity provider they want to use: CPA or SCE.

During the meeting, La Cañada Flintridge’s Clean Power Alliance representative Dalia Gomez covered Community Choice Aggregation, the difference in rates between SCE and CPA and the anticipated timeline of the switch to CPA. The town hall ended with a Q&A session, during which Dalia touched on procurement and delivery of renewable energy, availability of bill assistance for fixed income residents and the transition’s impact on those with rooftop solar panels.

La Cañada Flintridge’s transition to Clean Power Alliance is currently pending the California Public Utilities Commission’s approval, expected in March 2024. Upon approval, City staff will continue outreach to residents and businesses regarding the transition.

For more information on La Cañada Flintridge’s switch to the Clean Power Alliance, visit CityOfLCF.org/CleanPowerAlliance.

Drones, Helicopters Used in SCE Inspection

As part of its wildfire prevention and mitigation program, over the next few weeks SCE will be conducting inspections in local neighborhood using drones and/or helicopters.

SCE inspectors are using drones and helicopters to inspect equipment from difficult angles and top-down angles for a 360-degree view.

The focus of these operations is to keep communities safe by inspecting electrical equipment on poles and towers and to identify any damage or potential hazard that may need immediate repair.

The amount of time it takes to conduct inspections varies depending on how much equipment is on each pole or tower (approximately 30 to 60 minutes).

Call to Conserve Water During Major Pipeline Repair

Foothill Municipal Water District, along with its retail agencies including CV Water District, is asking residents and businesses to conserve water from today, Feb. 8, through Feb. 17 as Metropolitan Water District inspects and rehabilitates a critical water delivery pipeline. The major pipeline shutdown will impact water supply for multiple water agencies from La Verne to the Foothill area.

Residents were initially asked to conserve water starting on Feb. 5 but because of the major storms hitting the region this week, the rehabilitation project was delayed three days.

Residents are always encouraged to conserve water by turning off outdoor watering during and after rainfall naturally irrigates outdoor landscapes. The pending shutdown of the water pipeline makes that reduced outdoor water use even more important.

Below are additional tips on how residents and businesses can increase conservation during the shutdown.

Turn off irrigation controllers and cease all outdoor watering.

Do not mow lawns. Minimize the use of lawns (i.e., playing on them, leaving vehicles on them, etc.) to reduce stress on the turf.

Take short five-minute showers. Place a bucket in the shower to collect the water before warming up. Use this water for plants.

Do not leave water running when washing dishes, brushing your teeth or shaving.

Run only full loads in washing machine and dishwasher.

Do not use water to clean sidewalks, driveways, parking lots and other hardscapes.

Limit vehicle washing and only patronize local carwashes that use recycled water.

Turn off fountains and other decorative water features.

For more water-saving tips, visit www.bewaterwise.com.

Burrtec Annual Cleanup Event

Burrtec is hosting its annual cleanup event on several dates in February depending on regular trash pickup day. During this event, customers can dispose of unlimited items at no additional cost. Place items at the curb by 6 a.m. of the scheduled event date. Household hazardous waste (such as paint, household cleaners, motor oil, etc.) will not be collected.

Those who have a regular trash pickup day of Monday or Wednesday should have placed items on the curb by 6 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 3; those who have a regular trash pickup day of Tuesday can place items on the curb by 6 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 10; those who have a regular trash pickup day of Thursday can place items on the curb by 6 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 17; those who have a regular trash pickup day of Friday can place items on the curb by 6 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 24.