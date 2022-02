By Mary O’KEEFE

Glendale Fire Dept., with support from LA County Fire and Pasadena Fire departments, responded to a call that came in at 10:51 a.m. of a structure fire in the 3300 block of Encinal Avenue. Upon arriving firefighters found a garage full involved. They were able to completely knock it down by approximately 11:20 a.m., according to Glendale Fire Captain Gorrindo.

There were no injuries.