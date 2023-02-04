Trespasser Taken into Custody

According to Crescenta Valley Sheriff’s Station Captain Robert Hahnlein, the man who trespassed onto the campus of Crescenta Valley High School on Wednesday, Brandon Santora, 41, of Torrance, was taken into custody on Friday on unrelated crimes.

The sheriff’s station released the following statement on Friday:

Since the arrest of the suspect who trespassed on Crescenta Valley High School grounds on Wednesday, February 1, 2023, Crescenta Valley Station Detectives have been actively investigating the case. During the investigation, new information came to light on a matter unrelated to the school. The new evidence gave detectives probable cause to arrest the suspect for felony criminal threats. Detectives and Deputies from Crescenta Valley Station began to search for the suspect. He was located at the 3700 block of Foothill Boulevard, Glendale. The suspect, Brandon Santora age 41, was arrested without incident. He was booked at Crescenta Valley Station for felony Criminal Threats. He is currently in custody with an expected court date of Tuesday, February 7, 2023.

Because both cases are still active investigations, no further information can be released. Our Detectives are dedicated to thoroughly investigating all criminal complaints, gathering all the evidence, and presenting their findings to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office for review. Crescenta Valley Station personnel are dedicated to the safety and security of all residents in our area. Below is the earlier release from the day of the incident:

Earlier today, Crescenta Valley Sheriff’s Station personnel responded to Crescenta Valley High School regarding an unknown and unauthorized person carrying a large duffle bag entering the campus. Law enforcement resources, in coordination with the School District, worked together to lockdown the campus and search for the individual as well as any items he may have left on campus. Following the evacuation of students and faculty, Sheriff’s Department personnel and explosives canines swept the campus deeming it safe.



A short time later, detectives and patrol resources located the person of interest at a local business who was also in possession of the large duffle at the time he was detained. The individual was positively identified as the person who trespassed on campus earlier in the day.



The individual was placed under arrest for trespassing and booked at Crescenta Valley Sheriff’s Station. Upon completing the booking process and confirming his identification, the individual was released from custody with a promise to appear pursuant to the law for his misdemeanor charge. Based on statements made by the individual during the arrest, there is no evidence at this time to suggest there was any nefarious plans by him while visiting the campus. No weapons or suspicious devices were found in his possession at the time of arrest or during the booking process.



The Crescenta Valley Sheriff’s Station is committed to keeping the community safe. We will be increasing patrols around our schools. We wish to assure the community the individual has been identified, our personnel are monitoring the situation, and there is no further cause for concern.