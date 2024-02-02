GPD, ORCTF Make Arrest

On Jan. 31, the Glendale Police Dept. and the Organized Retail Crime Task Force (ORCTF) served a search and arrest warrant in Lancaster. The ORCTF consists of detectives from the Glendale Police Dept. and Los Angeles, Beverly Hills, Santa Monica, Burbank and Torrance police departments.

The search warrant was in connection to a suspect involved in the Topanga Nordstrom flash-robbery that occurred on Aug. 12, 2023. Detectives from the Glendale Police Dept. identified the additional suspect who was not previously known. The taskforce arrested and booked for robbery 28-year-old Travelle Hamblet of Lancaster.

During the search of the location, the taskforce located an unregistered handgun, an extended magazine, ammunition and approximately $4,500 of U.S. currency.

“I am proud of the work of our investigators, as well as the Taskforce and we will continue to vigorously investigate, make arrests, and collaborate to address and eliminate this crime. Our collective efforts remain steadfast with an ongoing commitment to creating a safer and more secure community for all,” said Glendale Police Chief Manny Cid.

To date, the ORCTF has made 142 arrests, including nine directly linked to the August 8 YSL flash mob at the Americana at Brand. The ORCTF investigations are ongoing.