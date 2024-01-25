Bingo Tickets on Sale

Tickets are now available for the “historical bingo game” on Saturday, Jan. 27 that benefits the CV Chamber of Commerce. Tickets are $25 each, which pays for 10 games, up to 40 chances to win cash, and a dauber. The game is held at the Verdugo Hills Memorial Hall, 4011 La Crescenta Ave. in La Crescenta. Doors open at 4:30 p.m.; first game is at 6 p.m.

Tickets are available at the offices of the Crescenta Valley Weekly, 3800 La Crescenta Ave. #206, at KNA X Clawssy at 3156 Foothill Blvd. and Bob Smith Toyota, 3333 Foothill Blvd.

Caltrans Announces Overnight Closure

Caltrans announced an overnight closure from Saturday, Jan. 27 at 11 p.m. to Sunday, Jan. 28 at 8 a.m. to remove a defunct pedestrian bridge. The closure will be the southbound Harbor Freeway from the 10 Freeway to Exposition; and northbound from Adams to the 10 Freeway

Birds of the Rosemont Preserve with Jodhan Fine

On Saturday, Jan. 27 from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., the community is invited to tour the Rosemont Preserve with Jodhan Fine who’ll teach participants about the birds seen and heard on the walk.

Fine is an Occidental College student and a member of the Moore Laboratory of Zoology. He has a keen interest in birds and has published research papers on unusual bird sightings. Bring binoculars and consider downloading the free Merlin bird app in advance by accessing https://merlin.allaboutbirds.org/download/. Be sure to download Merlin’s “US: West Coast” bird information.

Registration required – please rsvp to rosemontfriends@gmail.com.

The Preserve is located at the north end of Rosemont Avenue, just past the chain link fence. Please park at Two Strike Park, 5107 Rosemont Ave., and not in front of neighbors’ homes. Those with mobility issues requiring a closer parking spot can contact the Friends of the Rosemont Preserve at rosemontfriends@gmail.com. Wear sturdy shoes to walk the trail and water to drink.

Happy New Year from CVCA

The Crescenta Valley Community Association will have its first meeting of the year tonight, Thursday, Jan. 25 at 7 p.m. This will be a live, in-person meeting in the La Crescenta Library community room. Just prior to the CVCA meeting, the Crescenta Highlands Neighborhood Association will hold its annual meeting at 6:30 p.m. This meeting is for residents who live in the Glendale portion of La Crescenta between Lowell and Pennsylvania avenues, but all are welcome to attend. Both meetings will include topics important to the greater Crescenta Valley.

The La Crescenta Library is located at 2809 Foothill Blvd. Contact the CVCA at crescentavalleycommunityassn@gmail.com with any questions or to be added to the meetings notification list.

Council Candidates’ Forum

The seven candidates running for two open seats on the Glendale City Council will attend a candidates’ forum, sponsored by Northwest Glendale Homeowners Association, on Thursday, Feb. 1 at 7 p.m.

The location is Brand Library Auditorium, 1601 W. Mountain St. in Brand Park in Glendale.

This community event is open to all interested residents. For more information, call (818) 754-8274 or email nwglendale@gmail.com.