From the Desk of the Publisher

I know that times are rather tense, especially lately with the wildfire-like spread of omicron. If you’re anything like me, you know several people who have been hit with this variant of the coronavirus. Personally, I expect that just about everyone will be exposed to omicron and, like many other viruses, will either not know it, get sick or get really sick. I am much more confident because I am vaccinated and boosted but understand that, regardless of vaccination status, omicron can penetrate or “break through” the safeguards provided by vaccination. I understand that vaccinations and boosters are not preventing these breakthrough infections; however, for many people they can reduce the effects of the virus. Of course, wearing a mask is another “tool” in the prevention toolbox that must be utilized.

These new concerns have increased the stress levels of many of us as we tackle new laws, new mandates and new ways of doing things. While I was originally hopeful that the edict of “We’re all in this together” would unite us, it appears that hope was dashed.

A negative response to these new stressors, unfortunately, has been found in all types of activities, like driving a car and getting cut off or shopping in the supermarket and seeing someone cut in line at the checkout. However, probably because of this rise in negative experiences, meeting a pleasant person or having a pleasant experience is much more valued.

Case in point: earlier this week I ordered something online for the office. Too late, I realized that the delivery address was my house rather than the office. It wasn’t too big a deal; the item ordered was portable enough to easily bring from my house to the office. It was just a pain to do it.

As soon as I realized my mistake, I contacted the company to change the delivery address. I did this via an online chat function. The person who responded (I always wondered whether these were “real” people or automated robots who answered these queries) was super kind and told me that unfortunately the address couldn’t be changed; the item was already being prepared for shipping. No problem, I responded.

She then told me how much she appreciated my understanding and how she wished more people were that understanding. Apparently she had been getting an earful these last (nearly) two years. I’m glad that in dealing with me her day was made a little easier.

Our interaction reminded me how fortunate I am to know the people I do, especially those who support us here at the CV Weekly. We have readers who have given us money during the worst of the pandemic when we weren’t sure we would be able to keep our doors open because so many of our advertisers canceled when their own businesses were closed. We have readers who, after reading of my love of wine and chocolate, have brought by wine and chocolate – and one reader brought by chocolate wine. (That was an interesting concoction.)

We have readers who have provided us with passes to the Magic Castle and other interesting places. And, of course, we have readers who subscribe to weekly delivery of the paper.

These generous gestures remind me that not everything stinks, that we are all capable of bringing some sense of graciousness to every situation … if we choose.