People can start ordering free at-home coronavirus test kits a day earlier than expected.

Originally the Biden Administration had said the test would be available tomorrow, Wednesday, but the site is now open for orders.

Visit COVIDtest.gov and order the free at-home tests. Each household order will contain four rapid tests and should be received by the end of January. Over 600,000 people were on the COVID Home Tests/USPS site as of Tuesday afternoon.