Unmasking Fraud: Strategies to Detect and Prevent Financial Scams

Detective Andrew Lazzaretto of the Glendale Police Dept. Financial Crimes Unit will be making a presentation on how to detect and prevent financial scams on Tuesday, Jan. 16 from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the community room of the Glendale Police Dept., 131 N. Isabel St. in Glendale.

All are welcome to this free event. Sponsored by Soroptimist International of Glendale.

CVWD Holding Q&A

Crescenta Valley Water District (CVWD) is hosting a community question and answer session at the La Crescenta Library, 2809 Foothill Blvd., on Jan. 17 from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. This free open forum provides an opportunity for customers of CVWD to ask questions of District staff, share comments and learn more about their local water utility.

Board Approves Motion Calling for Release of Armenian Captives

The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday unanimously approved a motion introduced by Supervisor Kathryn Barger and co-authored by Supervisor Holly J. Mitchell that throws the weight of Los Angeles County behind calls for the release of Armenians being held hostage by Azerbaijan.

At least 36 Armenian prisoners are captive and remain in Azerbaijani custody. Additionally, Azerbaijan is holding eight former military and political leaders of Artsakh captive as political prisoners as of September 2023.

The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors has approved several motions authored by Supervisor Barger related to the ongoing humanitarian violations and acts of violence committed by the Azerbaijani government against the ethnic Armenian people of Artsakh.

A letter will be sent with all five supervisors’ signatures to United States President Joseph Biden, Secretary of State Anthony Blinken, and Secretary of the Treasury Janet Yellen urging the Administration to take action at the federal level and suspend all U.S. military and economic assistance to Azerbaijan.

Deadline Approaches for Landlords

As the Jan. 12 deadline approaches, the Los Angeles County Dept. of Consumer and Business Affairs (DCBA) urges all qualified landlords to seize this final opportunity to apply for the LA County Rent Relief Program. This program provides crucial financial aid to landlords and tenants impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. The deadline to submit an application is Friday, Jan. 12 at 11:59 p.m. PST.

Those interested in applying for the LA County Rent Relief Program are encouraged to review the eligibility requirements and apply at lacountyrentrelief.com.

Christmas Tree Removal

For Christmas tree disposal, the City of Glendale requires that all ornaments, decorations, bags, stands, bars, nails, and most tinsel (flocked trees and trees coated with fire retardant are acceptable) be removed. Trees taller than eight feet must be cut in half. Place tree at the curb or in the alley for pick-up on your refuse collection day.

In the unincorporated county of Los Angeles serviced by Burrtec, trees will be collected through Jan. 16. All lights, ornaments, decorations, tinsel, nails, metal/plastic/wood stands must be removed. Trees/foliage must be placed at the curb next to regular trash receptacles on regular collection days. Note that customers cannot block streets, alleys or sidewalks. Also note that plastic trees/foliage are not recycles or accepted. Call (800) 325-9417 to schedule a builky item pick up for those items.

Rain Barrel Distribution

CV Water District and Foothill Municipal Water District are among the hosts of a rain barrel distribution event on Sunday, Jan. 21 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Foothill Municipal Water District.

The cost is $65; however, rebates are available. Check with applicable water agency for more information. Maximum quantity is two rain barrel rebates per household.

For more information, contact info@rainbarrelsintl.com or call (818) 602-6316.

Foothill Municipal Water District is located at 4536 Hampton Road in La Cañada Flintridge.