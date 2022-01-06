Weather in the Foothills

“The three great elemental sounds in nature are the sound of rain, the sound of wind in a primeval wood, and the sound of outer ocean on a beach.”

– Henry Beston, American writer and naturalist

Did anyone see this much rain coming? My personal rain gauge’s seasonal rain total stands at 16.95. Seemingly unbelievable! I backed my data with those of the Crescenta Valley Water District; its total is 16.64. The slight difference is due to elevation; I’m six blocks north of Foothill Boulevard.

Going back into the deep recesses of history – about a month ago – temperatures were warm, skies were cloudless. The heavy October rainstorms were fading into memory. But then the heavens opened drenching us in rain … a gift just in time for Christmas.

Weather forecasters were not certain (and are still not) what the 2021-22 wet season has in store for us. Many of us, scientists and laymen alike, concluded a continuance of drought. A La Niña weather pattern – part of a natural cycle marked by cooler-than-average ocean water in the central Pacific Ocean – was developing that could herald another dry year. Such is the uncertainty of weather forecasting. Weather is by no means an exact science, as wily La Niña proves.

Due to the “atmospheric river” style, the precipitation has been enhanced and directed straight into the southwest. Thus far, the amounts rival – and even go beyond – historic documentations. January through March is the rainiest time of year. So there’s more a comin’.

Our area depends on local aquifers, northern California sources and the Colorado River for its water. Much of the state (sometimes us) is reliant on the snowpack in the Sierra Nevada. In a good year it can supply about one-third of California’s water needs. Later in spring and summer, the snow hopefully melts gradually and fills the state’s reservoirs. These have been running concerningly lower than usual after two years of severe drought.

Both the lesser amount of snowfall and the rapid melt (caused by warmer atmospheric temperatures) has greatly impacted water supplies. In spite of a La Niña threat, the weather during the fall and now winter is encouraging A series of storms pounded the Sierra Nevada, leaving multiple highways and ski resorts shut down and snarling recent holiday travel. In December alone, Donner Summit collected over 14 feet of snow putting it within striking distance of recorded seasonal amounts.

Interestingly it’s the snow and not the rain that impacts water reserves. Rain flows rapidly mostly landing at its destination – the ocean. On the other hand, if snow is allowed to melt slowly it is better absorbed into the ground. Ground waters are replenished and plants are given a better chance to take in moisture.

Let’s not forget the thirsty critters as well! So Mother Nature, bring on the rain … and yes, the snow.

So what’s next? A wind-driven 70 degrees today (Thursday) is expected, followed by cloudy cooler conditions. Next week is warmer. I venture to say, 2021-22 brings a 100% chance for average (or above) rainfall. Indeed, a happy new year!