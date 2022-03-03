Festival Season Begins

This Saturday kicks off the Crescenta Valley High School Festival Season, which includes SCSBOA Festivals on March 1 and March 8, the spring concert on March 10, which will highlight all festival selections, and a Jazz Festival at Esperanza High School on March 12.

Reusable Bags for Sale

CVHS Aquatics Booster Club is hosting its spring fundraiser to raise funds for the 2022 swim & dive season. The club is selling 15x15x4 polyester reusable bags. There are limited quantities available for just $10 a bag. All proceeds will directly support Crescenta Valley High School students and coaches.

Please contact Melanie Burzynski at mmburz@gmail.com to purchase a bag.