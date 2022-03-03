Class of 2022 Ticktockers Presented by NCL, Inc., Glendale Chapter

Twenty-one young women from La Cañada Flintridge, La Crescenta, Glendale, Altadena and the surrounding areas will be honored by the Glendale Chapter of National Charity League, Inc. at the 71st annual Senior Presentation Ball on March 12 to be held at the Biltmore Hotel in Los Angeles.

The Senior Presentation Ball is a tradition for the Chapter, highlighting and thanking the Class of 2022 for their 4,600 hours of community service. The young women, or Ticktockers as they are known, began their NCL journey in seventh grade, working with their mothers, called Patronesses, to support the chapter’s philanthropic partners. Over the years, class members volunteered at Ascencia, Union Station, Door of Hope, YWCA of Glendale, La Cañada Tournament of Roses, USC Verdugo Hills Hospital, Hathaway Sycamore, Operation Gratitude, American Red Cross, Arroyos & Foothills Conservancy, Twelve Oaks Senior Living, the Chapter’s annual rummage sale and more.

“The Senior Presentation Ball is a National Charity League tradition that celebrates the culmination of the Ticktocker’s six years of community service, leadership development and cultural experiences, which are the pillars of our program. It showcases the Ticktockers’ many accomplishments, volunteer service and activities and the mother-daughter bond that is the cornerstone of NCL,” said Monica Ordubegian, president of the Chapter. “We honor these young women for their dedication and years of service to our NCL chapter and to the community.”

The Ball will include a welcome from Ticktocker Kyra Aitelli, president of the Class of 2022, and from Grade Level Advisor Laura Baker. The Class has chosen the theme Feels like a Perfect Night and their song is “22” by Taylor Swift. The evening will include the presentation of each Ticktocker, the father-daughter waltz, the Senior Service Award, and a farewell toast. The chair of the Presentation Ball is Linda Gump who, along with the co-chairs chairs Ellen Portantino and Christie Clarkson, has organized the evening.

The mistress of ceremonies for the Ball will be Tanya Memme, an Emmy nominated TV host, home staging expert and real estate agent. She is also a keynote speaker and the star of the hit show “Sell This House” on the A&E Network.

The Glendale Chapter of NCL, Inc. was first organized in 1942 and became a chartered chapter of National Charity League, Inc. in 1958. It works with over 20 local philanthropies, supporting them with hands-on service. Through the mother-daughter relationship, National Charity League, Inc. develops strong women leaders serving and impacting communities today and for generations to come.

Learn more at www.nationalcharityleague.org/chapter/glendale/.