Violinist Yue Deng Featured on Glendale Noon Concerts

On Wednesday, Dec. 15 at 12:10 p.m., the Free Admission Glendale Noon Concerts program will be streamed. Violinist Yue Deng will perform solo works by J.S. Bach and Eugène Ysaÿe on a Facebook stream and YouTube.

Deng’s solo violin recital will include J.S. Bach, “Violin Sonata No.1 in G minor, BWV 1001” and Eugène Ysaÿe, “Sonata No. 6 in E major, Op. 27.”

Independent and passionate describe Yue Deng whose career as a concert violinist began when she was awarded first prize in the National Violin Competition in China at the age of 8.

She studied at Oberlin Conservatory and Julliard. She has been a participant at the Music Academy of the West and the Henry Mancini Institute. As a recording artist, Deng has recorded with Barbra Streisand, Barry Manilow, Diana Krall and Jean-Yves Thibaudet, among others. She has performed in the Carnegie, Avery Fisher, Alice Tully and Disney Concert Halls, and at Birdland. Deng has mentored individual students at many prestigious institutions and coached underprivileged young violinists in Santa Barbara and Ventura counties. From 2013-19 she served as a strings instructor and artist in residence at University of Alberta while continuing to perform and record. Jazz great Roger Kellaway arranged and wrote an album for her titled Both Sides Now. He comments, “Her musicianship is superb. Because of Yue’s talent, I fell in love with the violin.”

Glendale Noon Concerts is celebrating its 14th year of presenting free admission, and now streamed, concerts every first and third Wednesday for Glendale and the Southland community.

More information about the program and artists, and the link to the stream, can be seen at http://glendalenoonconcerts.blogspot.com. Upcoming concerts will be updated at the same website.