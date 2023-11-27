Steve Lawrence, Eydie Gorme Tribute Set For PBS Dec. 2

“Steve Lawrence & Eydie Gorme—Memories Of My Mom and Dad” is a look back at the dazzling showmanship, enduring hit songs, beloved show tunes and timeless standards by two of the greatest voices in popular music and the most successful husband-and-wife musical duo of all time. Their Emmy-nominated musician son David Lawrence will host the show, an all-new “My Music” special to debut Saturday, Dec. 2 on Public Television stations nationwide (check local schedules for air times).

In an acclaimed career spanning over half a century of timeless entertainment, husband and wife Steve Lawrence and Eydie Gorme represented the best in popular music, starting with youthful pop hits in the 1950s and 1960s (Go Away Little Girl, Blame It On The Bossa Nova) followed by their Grammy and Emmy-winning triumphs focusing on the Great American Songbook.

Beginning as regulars on Steve Allen’s Tonight Show in 1954, Steve and Eydie were mainstays on television for decades, making hundreds of guest appearances on music, talk and variety shows as well as headlining their own series. Their 1970s specials devoted to the music of Cole Porter, Irving Berlin and the Gershwins won multiple Emmys and further cemented the romantic and fun-loving couple’s place in the hearts of millions.

Steve and Eydie’s life in song took them from Broadway to Las Vegas and all over the world with thousands of concerts until Eydie’s retirement in 2009. Now, for the first time, their career is celebrated with over two dozen musical performances drawn from classic television appearances not seen in decades. Joining their son to offer remembrances is Carol Burnett, with whom Steve and Eydie enjoyed a longtime personal and professional relationship, and Ambassador of the American Songbook, vocalist Michael Feinstein.