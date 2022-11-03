Group Rep Presents ‘The Mousetrap’

Agatha Christie’s “The Mousetrap” opened on London’s West End in October 1952. It is still running there. It is now the longest-running play in history.

To celebrate the play’s 70th anniversary, the Group Rep is presenting a commemorative production in tribute to the original. In fact, The Group Rep’s production is one of 70 licensed productions around the world being produced concurrently to mark this auspicious occasion. The production kicks off Group Rep’s new 2022-23 50th anniversary season. It is one of the very few intimate theaters in Los Angeles to continually produce plays since its opening in 1973.

This classic whodunnit features a cast of eight (all trapped in a lodge during a snowstorm) where someone is murdered … and the murderer may be amongst them. Directed by Jules Aaron, the play runs through Nov. 13, playing Fridays and Saturdays at 8 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m. Box Office: (818) 763-5990.

www.theGROUPrep.com

Contributed by Group Rep